Cody Rhodes shares special hug with young fan at non-televised event in Bloomington

Cody Rhodes made a young girl’s night at the non-televised live event in Bloomington this weekend when he noticed her particular sign at ringside.

After beating Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event of the show, Rhodes grabbed the mic and pointed out a young girl at ringside who held a sign that read, “Cody I finished my story I got adopted!”

The fans popped big and Cody invited her to the ring. With her parents encouraging her to go, a member of the WWE security team lifted her up and placed her on the apron, where she was still unsure if she can actually go in. Security told her to go in and she did, walking straight into a big Cody hug in the middle of the ring as the crowd cheered.

Cody then signed a piece of a broken table and handed it over to the girl, who he embraced again before leaving the ring to “Cody, Cody” chants.

She finished her story This moment between @CodyRhodes and a fan from #WWEBloomington hit us right in the feels ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WFIRmYAaYT — WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

