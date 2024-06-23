Video: Jarrett shares how important entering the Owen Hart Foundation Cup means to him

“The Last Outlaw” Jeff Jarrett shares how important entering the Owen Hart Foundation Cup means to him. Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@RealJeffJarrett | @Owen_Foundation pic.twitter.com/BlwekHOA1h — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 23, 2024

#AEW Exclusive: Uncut Interview With JJ. This wasn't a promo, this was a man spilling his guts and emotions over a friend he lost. Legit got to me Heartfelt & emotional words from Jeff Jarrett.

LONG LIVE OWEN HART & His Legacy ️ https://t.co/mEwdLPaeSm pic.twitter.com/eaJdE0yD5t — AEWBlog (@AEW_Blog) June 23, 2024

OHF reunion with Jeff Jarrett (Owen Hart's best friend in the wrestling business) at AEW's Double or Nothing in Vegas. What a great moment for the Hart family! https://t.co/n0d9hJfkn0 pic.twitter.com/zlp0iIVeMi — The Owen Hart Foundation (@owen_foundation) June 7, 2023

