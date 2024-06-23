Video: Brooks Jensen’s girlfriend asks fans for help

This NXT angle with Brooks Jensen being “released” and going crazy has taken a new turn.

Jensen’s girlfriend has released a tearful video pleading with people to help her find him. As he was supposed to do an indy event today and he did not show up.

Hi everyone, I’m Chloe – Bens fiancé. Please if you guys can reach out to Ben Buchanan (Brooks Jensen) I’d appreciate it. I sincerely apologize. @BrooksJensenWWE #WWENXT #WWE #brooksjensen pic.twitter.com/LycOOxylUH — raechloay (@raechloay) June 23, 2024

Jensen is working a storyline where he is dissatisfied with his spot in NXT and that has seen him become “persona non grata” on NXT programming. Jensen, who was outspoken in his criticism of Shawn Michaels on social media the past couple weeks, posted to Twitter on Friday to “announce” that he is a free agent, writing:

First off I just want to say sorry.. I’m sorry for how I’ve behaved myself on here and I’m just deeply sorry for making an ass out of myself. As you have heard, today I’m no longer with the WWE as my non compete clause is officially up. This has been one hell of a ride and I’m forever thankful and grateful for the friendship this line of work has brought and for letting

my future wife. So with that being said, thank you all for supporting me and being here with me through these times but today is only the beginning of the future of Ben Buchanan.

