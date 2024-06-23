Trios match set for the Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view

Just when you thought Chris Jericho was being left off an AEW pay-per-view, the in-ring veteran found a way to keep his streak going!

On Collision last night, Chris Jericho and Big Bill beat Private Party in a tag match and right after the match finished, The Learning Tree team were joined by Bryan Keith in continuing their post-match beatdown of their opponents.

Out came Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Hook for the save. Joe told Jericho that his learning tree sucks and at Forbidden Door, they will take them on in a trios match.

This match is the 10th one on the card, with the show now in double digit figures as far as bouts scheduled to take place. A couple of more, especially for the Zero Hour show, are expected to be added.

