Tag-Team Turmoil Title Eliminator Set For 6/25 Episode Of WWE NXT

A big match has been added to the lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

WWE has confirmed the addition of a number one contender tag-team turmoil bout for the June 25 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

Announced for the match are Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Malik Blade & Edris Enofe, Andre Chase & Duke Hudson, Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne, as well as Angel & Berto.

The winning team will advance to challenge for the tag-team titles at WWE NXT Heatwave 2024.

Featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 6/25 episode of WWE NXT:

* Sol Ruca vs. Arianna Grace

* NXT Heritage Cup: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Nathan Frazer

* Tavion Heights vs. Damon Kemp

* Trick Williams vs. Shawn Spears

* Tag Team Turmoil: Winner challenges for NXT Tag Team Titles at NXT Heatwave – Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. Chase U (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson) vs. New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne) vs. Angel & Berto

Join us here every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results.

Who will become the new No. 1 Contenders to the NXT Tag Titles when Tag Team Turmoil goes down THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT? 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/cunbNLPWvO — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 24, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

