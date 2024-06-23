Matches For Next Week’s AEW Collision

Some matches are set for next week’s AEW Collision.

On this week’s taped show on June 22, it was announced that Serena Deeb will be in action next week.

Deeb, who noted she has lost three times in recent weeks, plans to get back on the winning track next Saturday night. Her opponent has yet to be announced.

Also scheduled is Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida in first-round action in the ongoing Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

