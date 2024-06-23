Jim Ross on the possibility of a crossover between WWE and AEW

– While speaking a recent episode of his “Grilling JR” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross discussed the possibility of a crossover between WWE and AEW.

He said: “It’s hard to see it, but you know, nothing’s impossible apparently. But it’s something I can’t fathom right now. I can’t see — I think WWE will take in boarders and renters for their space. But keeping them permanently might be a stretch. But I think it’s a good idea. The wrestling fans — I’ve said this before on our show here, they like new things. They like change. They like surprises. And there’s not too many great talents that are working. You gotta [find them] wherever you can find them, and they’re willing to — you know, who’s not willing to come to WWE or AEW? Because their work is steady and then pay is good, and they know they’re getting paid. So, but I don’t know. I don’t think that — I don’t see extended partnerships. But I hope I’m wrong, because I think it’s good for wrestling when you get new talent in and they’re getting an opportunity. They’re motivated. They’re skilled. It’s good stuff, so I’m enjoying the current climate, Conrad, of pro wrestling.”

