Jacob Fatu and Chelsea Green notes

– A report from Fightful Select has revealed some more as to why it might have taken so long for Jacob Fatu to make his debut in WWE, with some of that coming down to his criminal record. It is suggested in the report that due to WWE’s spree of international events since WrestleMania, with the company heading to France, Saudi Arabia, and Scotland in recent months, Fatu’s debut was held off. The report explains that Fatu had struggled to get bookings outside of the US due to mistakes made in his younger life, and that WWE previously held back on signing him due to this, although the new regime in WWE has been far more open to bringing him in.

– Chelsea Green would like to see the WWE Divas title return…

When I win I’m starting a petition to change the @WWE Womens Championship back to the Divas Championship. pic.twitter.com/aOCSyTcFPG — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) June 23, 2024

