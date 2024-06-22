WWE Supershow Summer Tour Results / Bloomington, Il / Sat Jun 22, 2024

The Complete Results from Grossinger Motors Arena:

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defeats Ludwig Kaiser and Bronson Reed. Zayn pins Kaiser after executing the Helluva Kick and pinfall.

WWE World Tag Team Champions The Awesome Truth: R Truth and The Miz defeat The Judgment Day: Finn Balor and JD McDonagh using a Double Attitude Adjustment and pinfall.

WWE Women’s Champion Bayley defeats Tiffany Stratton via pinfall.

WWE World Champion Damian Priest defeats Jey Uso with the South of Heaven Chokeslam and pinfall.

Gunther defeats Kofi Kingston via pinfall.

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defeats Zoey Stark using the Oblivion and pinfall.

Main Event: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura using the Cross Rhodes and pinfall.

