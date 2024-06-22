NXT Live Results / Orlando, Fl / Sat Jun 22, 2024

The Complete Results from the Englewood Neighborhood Center:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard.

Edris Enofe (with Brinley Reece) defeats Anthony Luke.

NXT GM Ava Raine announces a 16-woman Battle Royal with the winner to face NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez tonight in the Main Event. Lash Legend wins the Battle Royal and is attacked by Perez after the match.

Chase U: Andre Chase / Duke Hudson / Ridge Holland (with Thea Hail) defeat The No Quarter Catch Crew: Charlie Dempsey / Damon Kemp / Myles Borne.

Lainey Reid defeats Destinee Brown.

Jaida Parker defeats Karmen Petrovic.

NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defeats Luca Crusifino (with Adrianna Rizzo).

Je’Von Evans defeats Malik Blade (with Edris Enofe and Brinley Reece).

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Tony D’Angelo defeats Tavion Heights.

Gallus: Mark and Joe Coffey and Wolfgang defeats NXT Champion Trick Williams / Dante Chen / Wes Lee.

Main Event: NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez defeats Lash Legend (with Jakara Jackson).

