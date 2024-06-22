New Shawn Michaels action figure from Mattel Creations’ Nostalgic Fan Favorites line

Mattel has announced a new Ultimate Edition action figure of Shawn Michaels as part of their Mattel Creations’ Nostalgic Fan Favorites line.

This new HBK figure celebrates his iconic match at WrestleMania 12, where he won the WWE title after a 60-minute Iron Man match against Bret “Hit Man” Hart.

Mattel has recreated his entrance gear and even included a replica of the zipline trolley he rode down to ringside from high above the crowd.

The figure stands 6 inches tall, with 30+ points of articulation and includes two pairs of swappable arms and three pairs of swappable hands, three swappable heads to accommodate multiple ponytail options and packaged with fully posable entrance gear and zipline trolley.

It retails for $45 and will be available on July 25. You can check out the action figure at Mattel.com.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

