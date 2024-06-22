Mercedes Mone, Stephanie Vaquer Have Pull-Apart At CMLL Show In Arena Mexico

Jun 22, 2024 - by Matt Boone

AEW’s TBS Champion Mercedes Mone made a surprise appearance, confronting her opponent for the June 30 champion versus champion match at the AEW and NJPW joint-Forbidden Door pay-per-view in Elmont, New York.

At the CMLL show on Friday, Stephanie Vaquer defeated La Catalino to retain the NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion, and then had a physical confrontation with Mone that led to the two being separated.

Tony Khan announced that footage of this will be shown on AEW Collision tonight.

