Mercedes Mone, Stephanie Vaquer Have Pull-Apart At CMLL Show In Arena Mexico

AEW’s TBS Champion Mercedes Mone made a surprise appearance, confronting her opponent for the June 30 champion versus champion match at the AEW and NJPW joint-Forbidden Door pay-per-view in Elmont, New York.

At the CMLL show on Friday, Stephanie Vaquer defeated La Catalino to retain the NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion, and then had a physical confrontation with Mone that led to the two being separated.

Tony Khan announced that footage of this will be shown on AEW Collision tonight.

At Forbidden Door, I'm gonna show you why I'm the CEO!

Mercedes Mone just confronted Stephanie Vaquer in CMLL.#ViernesEspectacularCMLL #Místico20 pic.twitter.com/H0cmpoXzSc — GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) June 22, 2024

The @TBSNetwork Champion @MercedesVarnado is in @CMLL_OFICIAL TONIGHT to confront NJPW Strong Champion @Steph_Vaquer before the Forbidden Door

Title-for-Title Match next Sunday 6/30! The CEO is in Arena México tonight!

We'll have a video recap on Saturday #AEWCollision tomorrow! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 22, 2024

