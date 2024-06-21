TNA title to be defended in a six-way match at Slammiversary 2024

TNA champion Moose will be defending his gold in a six-way match at the upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view next month.

Qualifying matches to earn a spot in the main event kicked off on Impact yesterday, with Josh Alexander advancing after he beat Eric Young.

Two more matches will take place next week, featuring Nic Nemeth vs Rich Swann and Steve Maclin vs Sami Callihan. The July 4 episode of Impact will have the remaining two qualifiers with Joe Hendry vs Jake Something and Frankie Kazarian vs Mike Santana.

Slammiversary will take place on Saturday, July 20 live from the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Canada.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

