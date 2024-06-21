The Wyatt Sick6 seemingly target The Pat McAfee Show during live broadcast

The Wyatt Sick6 angle has seemingly continued on another non-WWE show, this time with The Pat McAfee Show as its latest victim.

During his show yesterday, Pat McAfee and his team were interviewing US Navy Seal and author Jack Carr when all of a sudden, the crew pointed out at something happening off set.

“What the f*ck is that?” McAfee said as everyone looked behind the main camera. At that point, the lights went out with the same sound that was played on Monday when the lights were being switched off inside the arena.

The show then ended abruptly in the middle of the interview.

“Uncle Howdy came for the boys,” wrote one user with a crying emoji. “Uncle Howdy is coming for you Pat,” said another one.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

