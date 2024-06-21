The Wyatt 6 Once Again Invade The Pat McAfee Show

Jun 21, 2024 - by Matt Boone

After it seemed like The Wyatt Sick6 shut down the June 20 episode of The Pat McAfee Show, they appeared to strike again today.

During the June 21 episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the program abruptly ended with a message that flashed on the screen reading, “You Lied.”

The angle has continued since the WWE television debut of the group on Raw this past Monday night.

