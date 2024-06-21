Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Mark Your Calendars Now: Monday, July 22 Is The First-Ever Mega On-Sale For TNA Wrestling Tickets

Tickets Will Be Available At 8pm EDT On July 22 For Upcoming Shows In Louisville, Kentucky; Cleveland, Ohio & Spartanburg, South Carolina

Get Ready To See All The TNA Wrestling Stars, Including Joe Hendry, Moose, Nic Nemeth, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Josh Alexander, Eric Young, Frankie Kazarian, Jordynne Grace, Ash By Elegance, Mike Santana, AJ Francis, “Speedball” Mike Bailey & others

TNA Wrestling presents its first-ever Mega On-Sale For TNA tickets on Monday night, July 22. Tickets for shows in three cities – Louisville, Kentucky; Cleveland, Ohio; and Spartanburg, South Carolina – will all go on-sale Monday, July 22, starting at 8pm EDT.

TNA executives confirmed championship matches will be announced for all three cities – and all the TNA superstars are scheduled to appear in Louisville, Cleveland and Spartanburg. A who’s who of wrestling greats will appear as The IMPACT Zone makes its way to Louisville, Cleveland and Spartanburg, including ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz), Trent Seven, Rich Swann, Alisha Edwards, Masha Slamovich, Gisele Shaw, Jake Something, Xia Brookside, Santino Marella and PCO, among others.

Tickets for the shows in Louisville, Cleveland and Spartanburg will be available at TNAWrestling.com.

Here’s The Schedule:

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, AUGUST 30-31

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Friday, August 30: Emergence, airing LIVE on TNA+ app

Saturday, August 31: TNA iMPACT! Taping

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13-14

TempleLive Cleveland Masonic in Cleveland, Ohio

Friday, September 13: Victory Road, airing LIVE on TNA+ app

Saturday, September 14: TNA iMPACT! Taping

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 27-28

Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

Spartanburg, South Carolina

TNA iMPACT! Tapings

Meet & Greets

Fans will have a golden opportunity to meet a variety of TNA stars at the post-show Meet & Greet, held after all shows in Louisville, Cleveland and Spartanburg. Recent Meet & Greets have featured Matt Hardy, Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, Nic Nemeth and The System, among others.

The Post-Show Meet & Greets give fans the opportunity get an autograph from the TNA stars and photo-ops with the in-ring heroes.

The Meet & Greet schedule for Louisville, Cleveland and Spartanburg will be announced about 10 days before those shows.

Titanium Ticket Perks

Fans in Louisville, Cleveland and Spartanburg can maximize their TNA experience by upgrading to the Titanium Ticket Perk Level, which can be purchased in addition to any ticket. As a Titanium Ticket Perk Level fan, you will be the first admitted into the arena and that’s only the start of perks you will receive. Some of the Titanium Ticket Perks at recent shows have included Commemorative Photo-Ops with all the TNA Champions, participation in a special Joe Hendry Entrance, a pizza party with numerous TNA stars, merchandise discounts, branded TNA swag and autographed collectibles.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

