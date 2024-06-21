Spoilers: AEW Collision TV Taping Results
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Collision on Thursday.
* AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay def. Brian Cage
* Samoa Joe, HOOK & Katsuyori Shibata def. The Premier Athletes
* Toni Storm & Mariah May def. Leyla Hirsh & Lady Frost
* Killswitch & Nick Wayne def. Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson. Christian Cage was on commentary for the match.
* Chris Jericho and Big Bill def. Private Party when Bryan Keith interfered. The group attacked Private Party post-match until Hook, Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata made the save. Joe challenged the group to a six-man tag team match at Forbidden Door.
* The House of Black defeated LSG and MSG. When asked by Ian Riccaboni post-match about Buddy Matthews getting hurt last week, Black said it was a human question and walked off while Brody King said they felt nothing.
* Hechihero def. Matt Menard
* AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada def. Ultimo Guerrero
source: PWInsider