ROH Spoilers From June 20 Taping In Allentown, PA.

Jun 21, 2024 - by Matt Boone

ROH On HonorClub matches and segments were taped on Thursday night in Allentown, PA.

Featured below are spoiler results.

– Juice Robinson & The Gunns (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) def. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds)

– Mark Briscoe def. Kyle Fletcher

– ROH Pure Championship – Proving Ground: Wheeler Yuta vs. Lee Moriarty goes to a ten minute daw.

– ROH Tag Team Championships – Proving Ground: Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) def. Gran Metalik & Komander

One Response

  1. Jill says:
    June 21, 2024 at 11:39 am

    I mean, I love ROH but this isn’t ROH anymore and another issue is why not just retire the Pure Title again because having a champion that wasn’t acknowledged for most of this current title run is just pointless.

