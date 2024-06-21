NXT Live Results / Venice, Fl / Fri Jun 21, 2024
The Results from Venice Community Center:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard.
Je’Von Evans defeats Skylor Clinton
Wendy Choo defeats Kendal Gray
Lexis King (with Antoine Frazer) vs Hank Walker (with Tank Ledger)
Sol Ruca defeats Stevie Turner
Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe defeat Dion Lennox and Cutler James
NXT Heritage Cup Champion Tony D’Angelo defeats Mark Coffey (with Joe Coffey)
Lola Vice defeats Wren Sinclair
Luca Crusifino (with Adrianna Rizzo) defeats Uriah Connors
NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan defeats Izzi Dame
Main Event: NXT Champion Trick Williams defeats Joe Coffey (with Mark Coffey)
Thanks to @gregmparks In Attendance.
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM