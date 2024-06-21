NXT Live Results / Venice, Fl / Fri Jun 21, 2024

The Results from Venice Community Center:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard.

Je’Von Evans defeats Skylor Clinton

Wendy Choo defeats Kendal Gray

Lexis King (with Antoine Frazer) vs Hank Walker (with Tank Ledger)

Sol Ruca defeats Stevie Turner

Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe defeat Dion Lennox and Cutler James

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Tony D’Angelo defeats Mark Coffey (with Joe Coffey)

Lola Vice defeats Wren Sinclair

Luca Crusifino (with Adrianna Rizzo) defeats Uriah Connors

NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan defeats Izzi Dame

Main Event: NXT Champion Trick Williams defeats Joe Coffey (with Mark Coffey)

Thanks to @gregmparks In Attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

