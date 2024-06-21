More Superstars Qualify For WWE Money In The Bank Ladder Matches

Three more competitors have qualified for the Money In The Bank ladder matches.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Andrade and Carmelo Hayes qualified for the Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match at the upcoming WWE premium live event next month.

Also qualifying for the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match on the June 21 episode of SmackDown in Chicago, Ill. was Chelsea Green.

WWE Money In The Bank 2024 is scheduled to take place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on July 6.

