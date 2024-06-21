Matt Hardy Confirms Free Agent Status Of Himself And Jeff Hardy

The Hardy Boyz aren’t tied down to anyone right now.

Matt Hardy confirmed as much during a recent episode of his official podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.”

“We’re both free agents,” Hardy said when talking about the TNA Wrestling contract status of he and his brother Jeff Hardy. “We don’t have any contract. We’re just doing TNA programs right now.”

Hardy continued, “We have agreed to work with them for a couple of months and we’re not opposed to extending that. If they wanted to offer something, we would have a conversation with them.”

Check out the complete episode of the show at Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingNews.co for transcribing the above quotes.

