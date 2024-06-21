JR misses Punk, The Hurt Business not reuniting, another possible promotional crossover, more

– Jim Ross misses CM Punk in AEW.

“I get text messages from him on a somewhat frequent basis because he’s just checking on me to see how I’m feeling.

“I miss CM Punk. I thought he contributed greatly to the AEW roster when he was with us. To be perfectly candid, I wish he still was. How do you not want a talent the level of CM Punk not still with your company? It, personality-wise, just did not work out, and that’s unfortunate.”

(Source: Grilling JR)

– In a social media post, MVP said Triple H had the power to fix things and reunite The Hurt Business but he said “no” to that idea.

– Lucha Libre AAA owner, Dorian Roldan has been talking with WWE about crossing over with NXT, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– The third episode of Who Killed WCW? on Vice drew a total of 148,000 viewers, up 31,000 viewers from the previous episode. This was the most-watched episode of the series so far, with one more left to air next week. The show had a 0.06 rating in 18-49, up 0.04 from episode two. (Ratings credit: SpoilerTV, Colin Vassallo)

