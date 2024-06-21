Joe Hendry Checks In With Message To Fans On X After A Big Week

The pro wrestling community made this week happen for Joe Hendry.

And he wants you to know it.

Following his surprise appearance on Tuesday’s WWE NXT and follow-up appearance on Thursday’s TNA iMPACT, the popular pro wrestling star surfaced on social media on Friday with a message for his fans.

“Keep saying my name, singing my song and making signs,” Hendry wrote via X. “YOU the fans made this week happen. Your voices will be heard.”

Keep saying my name, singing my song and making signs. YOU the fans made this week happen. Your voices will be heard — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) June 21, 2024

