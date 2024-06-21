Jacob Fatu Makes WWE Debut, Joins Bloodline On SmackDown

The Bloodline 2.0 continued to take shape on Friday night.

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa squared off against Cody Rhodes in the main event of the show.

The match ended up being a throw-away, with Solo and fellow members of The Bloodline, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, attacking Cody in gang-style.

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens would run out to make the save, forcing Solo to beg off in the corner, only for him to stop and smile as Jacob Fatu appeared in the ring to make his WWE debut.

Jacob Fatu would go on to take out Owens and Orton before putting Cody on the announce desk at ringside and leaping off the top-rope with a splash to put him through it.

The new and improved Bloodline would appear in the ring throwing up the 1’s as this week’s blue brand WWE on FOX show went off the air from Chicago, Illinois.

Prior to the match, Solo told Paul Heyman backstage that Roman Reigns would not be coming back to WWE.

"ROMAN… HE'S NOT COMING BACK." – SOLO #SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/SerC77V04S — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) June 22, 2024

It was only a matter of time…#SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/wOD5PRVT8x — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) June 22, 2024

JACOB FATU IS HERE!!!!#SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/oueJuBZQLw — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) June 22, 2024

JACOB FATU JUST TOOK OUT CODY RHODES!!!#SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/Sec5w84rMY — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) June 22, 2024

THE NEW BLOODLINE IS COMPLETE!!! ☝️#SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/n1DAaHrlDS — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) June 22, 2024

