Goldberg Talks About Potential Retirement Match

Who would make for a good retirement match opponent for Bill Goldberg?

That was a question posed to the former WCW legend and WWE Hall Of Famer during his appearance on SiriusXM’s “Busted Open Radio.”

“Man, I’ll be honest with you. I have no idea,” Goldberg admitted. “I haven’t even thought about it for two seconds, and that’s a fully 100% transparent answer. I have no idea.”

Goldberg continued, “I was trying to shuffle it to where it was Sting. Over the past couple of years with his retirement, but I didn’t want to take away from Sting and his whole deal. I have no business being anywhere near that because I don’t deserve to be. It’s all about him, and therefore he wasn’t an option because of that.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

