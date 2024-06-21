Charlotte Flair Injury Update

Jun 21, 2024 - by Matt Boone

Photo Credit: @MsCharlotteWWE

How is the road to recovery for Charlotte Flair going?

Let’s find out!

“The Queen” surfaced on social media on Thursday evening with a video of her continuing to rehab her knee after undergoing surgery on it several weeks back.

She also posted this update:

~Injury Update~

Today, was my first biodex (isokinetic training) test! I needed to be in the 40 percent or less deficit for strength compared to my non surgical leg…..

I had 20 percent or less quad strength and in some of the measurements I was stronger in my surgical leg…

I MISS YOU GUYS & can’t wait to lace my boots again!

Love,

Thank you @ladytsportstherapy

