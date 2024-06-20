Shane McMahon reaches out to AEW?

Jim Ross got wrestling fans fantasy booking something that had likely never crossed their minds before due to how implausible it seems – Shane McMahon in AEW. JR noted that Shane O’Mac becoming All Elite might not be as crazy a notion as it seems, and now there has been a follow-up, suggesting this might be more than just something that was posited on a podcast.

Conrad Thompson revealed on “Grilling JR” earlier this week, that he received a text message from a friend who claims that Shane McMahon has reached out to AEW talent about hypothetically joining the company.

Thompson said:

“There was a friend of ours. He went out of his way to text me, ‘Hey, that’s not as crazy as you think it is. I know for sure that Shane McMahon has reached out to some wrestlers on the AEW roster, to at least, hypothetically, discuss the idea (of joining them)”

Thompson naturally didn’t go as far as to say who it was that reached out, nor did he reveal who exactly it is McMahon has been messaging at All Elite Wrestling.

