Owen Hart memorial cup tournament brackets
During Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, brackets were revealed for the 2024 Owen Hart memorial cup tournaments. Here are the matches…
Men’s tournament
– Claudio Castagnoli vs. PAC
– Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi
– Rey Fenix vs. Jay White
– Jeff Jarrett vs. ‘Wildcard’
Women’s tournament
– Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb
– Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander (Nyla won on Dynamite)
– Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida
– Mariah May vs. Saraya
The winners will receive world title matches at the 2024 All In PPV event.