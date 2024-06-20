Owen Hart memorial cup tournament brackets

During Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, brackets were revealed for the 2024 Owen Hart memorial cup tournaments. Here are the matches…

Men’s tournament

– Claudio Castagnoli vs. PAC

– Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi

– Rey Fenix vs. Jay White

– Jeff Jarrett vs. ‘Wildcard’

Women’s tournament

– Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb

– Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander (Nyla won on Dynamite)

– Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida

– Mariah May vs. Saraya

The winners will receive world title matches at the 2024 All In PPV event.

