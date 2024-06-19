WWE pleased with Joe Hendry, Eric Young on the WWE-TNA partnership

– Eric Young talks about the WWE and TNA partnership…

“I mean the biggest thing is Hunter is a genius. It’s the reason the WWE is as good as it is right now is because of him. It starts with him and ends with him. It’s obviously not one person. There’s a million super talented people pulling the rope, just like there is at AEW, just like there is in TNA, but the partnership, you know, it’s the tip of the iceberg right now, and there’s no telling where it could end up. I got ideas that I’d like to see happen and wrestling fans are talking about it.”

(Zack Heydorn of Brass Ring Media)

– Fightful reports Joe Hendry is expected to make more appearances for NXT in the future

NXT sources they spoke with and officials were said to be “very happy” with the reaction Hendry received.

