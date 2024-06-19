Je’Von Evans becomes #1 contender for NXT title

Je’Von Evans won the 25-man battle royal last night on NXT and became the number one contender for the NXT title, a title shot he will receive at the upcoming Heatwave premium live event in Toronto next month.

Evans, Dragon Lee, Shawn Spears, and Frankie Kazarian were the final four of the battle royal and Evans eliminated Spears last to claim the victory.

But his victory was rather short-lived. Ethan Page, who at the beginning of the match was taken out by Oro Mensah, was never eliminated from the battle royal and complained to NXT GM Ava. Page then went on to defeat Evans in the main of the show, although his #1 contendership was not on the line and Evans will still go on to headline Heatwave.

Apart from the ones listed above, the battle royal’s participants also included Angel, Apollo Crews, Berto, Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp, Dante Chen, Eddy Thorpe, Edris Enofe, Joe Coffey, Joe Hendry, Lexis King, Luca Crusifino, Malik Blade, Myles Borne, Nathan Frazer, Ridge Holland, Tank Ledger, Tavion Heights, Tony D’Angelo, and Tyler Bate.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

