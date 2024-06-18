Wyatt Sick6 make impressive cinematic debut on Raw

After two months of hype, The Wyatt Sick6 faction made their debut last night on Raw and as promised, left a massacre behind them.

At the end of Raw following the main event, the lights started to go out and then the opening note of Bray Wyatt’s theme song Shatter by Code Orange kept playing on repeat.

A door, the same one that was used for Wyatt’s return in 2022 then appeared and Nikki Cross crawled out to a lantern which was at the top of the stage. She then pointed backstage where a camera followed to show total destruction. WWE Superstars, including the likes of Chad Gable, Gunther, etc all were shown beaten and Gorilla Position was destroyed, with everyone laid out with Erick Rowan, Dexter Luis, and Joe Gacy – all in masks – shown along the way.

Uncle Howdy then walks up and is joined by the other three as they walked out to the stage to meet Nikki Cross. Uncle Howdy picks up the lantern and says “We’re here!” and turns off the lantern as the show went to black. This was an impressive single camera shot from the moment Nikki came out until the last frame.

Judging from tonight, Nikki Cross has assumed the role of Sister Abigail, Erick Rowan is the Ramblin Rabbit, Dexter Lumis is Mercy the Buzzard, and Joe Gacy is Huskus the Pig. Bo Dallas is of course Uncle Howdy and together they are being called the Wyatt Sick6, a take off from Bray Wyatt’s Wyatt 6 world. The sixth member is obviously Wyatt.

After the show, Triple H tweeted a photo of Bray Wyatt which was used during his tribute show.

Jason Baker, who created everything that had to do with The Fiend, also chimed in, writing that all masks and costumes were created by him and his amazing crew at Callom Studios.

Joe Gacy and Nikki Cross both wrote “We’re here” on X while Rob Fee, the mastermind behind the original White Rabbit reveal posted five fire emojis along with a photo of the group.

