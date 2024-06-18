Styles on almost getting WWE dream match, Alexia Bliss on magazine cover (photo)

– Filed to GERWECK.NET: AJ Styles Details How Close He Got To Dream Match With Shawn Michaels In WWE

AJ Styles has addressed the previously rumoured dream match between himself and Shawn Michaels and if there was any possibility of the match ever happening:

“I remember walking up, it may have been Triple H or someone. I asked him ‘Hey, does Shawn wanna have a match?’ And they’re like, I don’t know. [I said] ‘But did we ask him?’ And they’re like no. I never got around to asking him like I asked The Undertaker. I never got around to asking Shawn, we weren’t close enough for me to ask him something like that, I didn’t have his phone number, [we are] closer now. So I never called him out.

But the truth is, he probably wouldn’t have that match anyway, because we’ve talked about it before. What is the benefit? Who benefits from the match? If Shawn wins, okay. If I win, okay. There’s a lot of truth to what he was saying when he told me that and it’s alright. It would have been fun to have but for me it was about a learning experience.”

– Alexia Bliss dawn a new magazine cover…

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

