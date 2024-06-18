AEW Pay-Per-View Archive Now Available on TrillerTV

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Relive the incredible rise of All Elite Wrestling with unlimited access to the complete library of every AEW PPV! Available as standalone PPV offerings or as PPV Bundle packages.

TrillerTV is excited to announce that starting this week, wrestling fans around the world can now access the extensive pay-per-view vault of All Elite Wrestling. Historic AEW PPV events are available to purchase a la carte and as part of special PPV bundle packages.

AEW Historic PPV Offerings

The AEW archive is a treasure trove of wrestling history, capturing the rise and evolution of the promotion from its inception. TrillerTV wrestling fans can now relive AEW history, starting from the inaugural All Out in 2018 up to World’s End closing out 2023, with two special events included as a bonus. The archive features a total of 25 events, each available as a standalone PPV purchase and in yearly bundle packages.

AEW All Out 2028 & AEW 2019 PPV Pack feat. All In 2018, Double or Nothing, All Out, Full Gear and 2 specials: Fyter Fest and Fight for the Fallen

AEW 2020 PPV Pack feat. Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, Full Gear

AEW 2021 PPV Pack feat.Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, Full Gear

AEW 2022 PPV Pack feat. Revolution, Double or Nothing, Forbidden Door, All Out, Full Gear

AEW 2023 PPV Pack feat. Revolution, Double or Nothing, Forbidden Door, All In, All Out, WrestleDream, Full Gear, World’s End

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

