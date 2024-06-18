6/14/24 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Smackdown got ripped by the NBA Finals and had its lowest rating of 2024 with just 1,991,000 viewers tuning in for the taped episode from Glasgow, Scotland. That was down 216,000 viewers from the prior week and the lowest first-run show on FOX since August 2022. The show had a 0.52 rating in 18-49, down 0.09 from last week and was #2 on all of television behind the NBA.

