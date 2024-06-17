Cody Rhodes defends blood usage, CM Punk confirmed for Smackdown

– While speaking on the Major Figure Podcast, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes spoke about the portrayal of blood in Wrestling. He said “It’s very fun to see. Blood is part of sports entertainment, part of pro wrestling. It’s in a weird way, I don’t mean to sound toxic at all, it’s nice to see it celebrated in the packaging and in this moment. Actually, I gave myself a nice pat on the back for — recently going into WrestleMania, I was the first WWE shirt that got a little blood on it as well, they had done the skull with a little cut up top after Rock beat the hell out of me in the rain.”

– Just announced…

JUST ANNOUNCED…CM PUNK RETURNS TO ALLSTATE ARENA!!!!

SEE YOUR FAVORITE WWE SUPERSTARS LIVE ON JUNE 21 pic.twitter.com/9tEWATIitZ — Allstate Arena (@AllstateArena) June 17, 2024

