Chelsea Green on CM Punk: “he scares me”

During an interview with Gorilla Position ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green was asked about WWE Superstar CM Punk (via Fightful). Green joked on Punk “Kinda scary [laughs]. Kinda scary, he scares me. He scares me in and out of the ring. I’m just scared.”

When the Gorilla Position interviewer stated that CM Punk was a handsome guy, Green noted that she has a type and its closer to her real-life husband, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona. She added, “No. Sorry, oh my god. Are we just talking? No, no, no. Look at CM Punk, and look at my husband. Do you know what I mean? I have a type, and it’s uber-tanned. It’s a tan-orexic type [laughs], and that’s my man.”

At Saturday night’s WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley successfully retained her title against Green’s tag team partner, Piper Niven, despite Chelsea Green attempting to interfere.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

