Asuka to move to rehab center to work on knee after surgery

Former multi-time WWE women’s champion Asuka is moving to a rehabilitation center to focus on getting her knee back 100% following surgery.

The Japanese star underwent a 90-minute knee surgery last week which was a success, but obviously very painful. Asuka revealed details of her surgery in her latest YouTube video on her Kana Chan TV channel.

Asuka was last in the ring at Backlash France where she lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles along with Kairi Sane to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. She had been in pain for a long time and required help during the tour, although she soldiered on and wrestled as expected.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

