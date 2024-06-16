The G1 Climax participants announced
The G1 Climax participants have been announced. There will be 2 Blocks with 10 wrestlers.
The 10th spot in each block will be filled after qualifying matches in a secondary set of Blocks.
AEW’s Konosuke Takeshita and Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Jake Lee will be participating.
A Block:
Naito
Umino
Shingo
SANADA
GOK
ZSJ
Gabe
EVIL
Jake Lee (!)
X
B Block:
Goto
ELP
Tsuji
Cobb
HENARE
Finlay
Narita
Uemura
Takeshita (!)
X
Qualifying Blocks
A block:
Ishii
YOSHI
Callum
KENTA
Chase
Yujiro
B block:
Tanahashi
Yano
Oleg
Kojima
Taichi
TJP
ICYMI, here are the details for #G1CLIMAX34, with 18 official entrants plus the 12 competitors in the qulaifying tournaments starting next week!https://t.co/A4HnRk628e#njpw pic.twitter.com/Hev0aNDrMw
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 16, 2024