The G1 Climax participants announced

Jun 16, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

The G1 Climax participants have been announced. There will be 2 Blocks with 10 wrestlers.
The 10th spot in each block will be filled after qualifying matches in a secondary set of Blocks.
AEW’s Konosuke Takeshita and Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Jake Lee will be participating.

G1 blocks has been announced.

A Block:
Naito
Umino
Shingo
SANADA
GOK
ZSJ
Gabe
EVIL
Jake Lee (!)
X

B Block:
Goto
ELP
Tsuji
Cobb
HENARE
Finlay
Narita
Uemura
Takeshita (!)
X

Qualifying Blocks

A block:
Ishii
YOSHI
Callum
KENTA
Chase
Yujiro

B block:
Tanahashi
Yano
Oleg
Kojima
Taichi
TJP

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Alice Lane

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal