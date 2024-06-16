The G1 Climax participants announced

The G1 Climax participants have been announced. There will be 2 Blocks with 10 wrestlers.

The 10th spot in each block will be filled after qualifying matches in a secondary set of Blocks.

AEW’s Konosuke Takeshita and Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Jake Lee will be participating.

A Block:

Naito

Umino

Shingo

SANADA

GOK

ZSJ

Gabe

EVIL

Jake Lee (!)

X

B Block:

Goto

ELP

Tsuji

Cobb

HENARE

Finlay

Narita

Uemura

Takeshita (!)

X

Qualifying Blocks

A block:

Ishii

YOSHI

Callum

KENTA

Chase

Yujiro

B block:

Tanahashi

Yano

Oleg

Kojima

Taichi

TJP

ICYMI, here are the details for #G1CLIMAX34, with 18 official entrants plus the 12 competitors in the qulaifying tournaments starting next week!https://t.co/A4HnRk628e#njpw pic.twitter.com/Hev0aNDrMw — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 16, 2024

