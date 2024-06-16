Spoilers: TNA Impact Wrestling TV taping results

The next couple weeks worth of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV episodes are in the can.

TNA Wrestling taped matches and segments for future episodes of their weekly two-hour AXS TV program on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured below, courtesy of TNAAsylum.net, are complete spoiler results from the taping.

TNA iMPACT ON AXS TV SPOILERS (Taped On June 15, 2024)

* Bhupinder Gujjar def. Eli Isom

* Sinner & Saint def. El Torero & Rafael Quintero

* Leon Slater def. Kon

* Gisele Shaw def. Laynie Luck

* Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) def. The Hex (Marti Belle & Allysin Kay)

* Chicago Street Fight: Frankie Kazarian def. Ace Steel

* Ash by Elegance def. Heather Reckless

* Johnny Curtis def. Ryan Nemeth

* Josh Alexander def. Eric Young

* Masha Slamovich def. Xia Brookside

* ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) def. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) and Cody Deaner & Jake Something

* Steve Maclin def. Sami Callihan

* KUSHIDA def. Alan Angels

* Nic Nemeth def. Rich Swann

* Mike Santana def. Mustafa Ali via DQ

* Joe Hendry & Mike Santana def. Mustafa Ali & Campaign Singh

