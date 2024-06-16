Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results
AEW taped matches last night following AEW Collision for ROH TV, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, courtesy of Fightful:
* Marina Shafir def. Erica Leigh
* Lance Archer & The Righteous def. Victor Benjamin, Ganon Jones, & Duke Davis
* ROH TV Championship Two of Three Falls Match: Kyle Fletcher def. Lee Johnson (2-1)
* Taya Valkyrie def, Trish Adora
* ROH Women’s TV Championship Proving Ground Match: Billie Starkz def. Angelica Risk