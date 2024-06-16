New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions are proud

The new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are ready to elevate those titles across all brands!#WWECastle pic.twitter.com/VTHZXpXAiz — WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2024

The new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Unholy Union are up for the WWE Castle Post Show.

They’re both proud how far they’ve come, they want to make the Women’s Tag Team division stronger, they mention NXT talent they’ll defend the titles in NXT.

Alba Fire didn’t think this was possible but is glad everything worked out.

