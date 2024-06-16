Kevin Kelly on WWE-TNA relationship: “It’s not going to work”

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Former NJPW and AEW announcer Kevin Kelly spoke about the recent relationship between WWE and TNA:

“TNA is doing anything that they can to try to get some attention, to get some relief from what they’re doing and what they’re trying to do is set up a relationship where WWE will send guys to them and TNA will get some buzz out of it and some rub or whatever, but it’s not going to work, and eventually WWE is just going to take the pieces that they want, because that’s where the talent wants to be, and TNA won’t have the resources to keep them, so now that you’ve opened that door, say goodbye to everybody in TNA that you spent time building and they’ll continue to rely on guys that have recently been released from WWE for minimal gains without developing any homegrown talent.”

Kevin Kelly on the WWE-TNA relationship: "TNA is doing anything that they can to try to get some attention, to get some relief from what they're doing and what they're trying to do is set up a relationship where WWE will send guys to them and TNA will get some buzz out of it… pic.twitter.com/a1GACmNu2h — meraWRESTLING (@meraWRESTLING) June 16, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

