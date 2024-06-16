Hikaru Shida enters the Owen Hart Cup Tournament

Former AEW Women’s champion Hikaru Shida has thrown her name to participate in the upcoming Owen Hart Cup tournament.

Shida announced her intentions last night during the one-year anniversary of Collision.

The Japanese star now joins Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, and Mariah May as the only entrants so far. While Shida qualified for the tournament last year, she ended up not taking part in it due to travel issues.

Shida has not wrestled on AEW television since January.

The winners of both the men and women tournaments will receive a title shot at All In in Wembley.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

