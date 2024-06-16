Hendry reveals that he has written a song to record with Xavier Woods and The New Day

Joe Hendry has revealed that he has already written a song to record with Xavier Woods and The New Day; “I’ve written the song… I think it would be a lot of fun.”

“I’ve written the song… so as soon as he tweeted that I get an idea and it just goes, all the best ideas are quick, you know in terms of like coming up with the main hook.

“So I have the hook, but I don’t wanna step on any toes on what you can and can’t say when it comes to copyright and things like that. So I’ve written a song that I think would be fun for us to record, and if WWE and TNA were both cool with it then I’d happily proceed with it.

“But I will defer to them on it, maybe I’ll let them hear the song and we can go from there. I haven’t recorded it yet, but I wrote it. I think it would be a lot of fun.

“I’m all for these crossovers between TNA and WWE, I think it’s an amazing opportunity.”

(Source: Cultaholic)

