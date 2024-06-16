Fans boo Samantha Irvin after remark following Clash at the Castle

Fans at the OVO Hydro were not happy with the ending of last night’s Clash at the Castle and booed ring announcer Samantha Irvin when she said goodnight to everyone who came along. “Glasgow, that does it for Clash at the Castle,” Irvin said as the crowd booed and chanted “bullsh-t.” “I know it didn’t end up the way you wanted it to,” Irvin continued, as more boos drowned her voice. She eventually told everyone to get home safely. Drew McIntyre also lost it after the match and went on an F-bomb rampage, nearly attacking the referee and Corey Graves.

He then started talking trash with Wade Barrett, who during the main event voiced his utter disappointment at what happened to Drew. It’s the

second time that McIntyre got screwed in the UK at Clash at the Castle, the first time by the debut of Solo Sikoa and now by CM Punk.

You can see the video:

Samantha Irvin says sorry to fans after Clash at the Castle: Scotland

Via fashionxlover on Insta pic.twitter.com/Ac9pXX4HIS — Monty AEW/WWE (@tmykwoah) June 16, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

