Damian Priest answers questions before being medically checked

Jun 16, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE world Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest spoke at the WWE Castle Post Show.

He makes the interviewers rise, even yelling at them to rise for him.

His ankle still needs to be checked on, he’s answering questions before getting checked.

Proved himself and others that he isn’t a transitional champion.

Tells Drew McIntyre to shut his mouth now after everything they’ve been thru, doesn’t like Drew’s talking as he says he talks too much.

He knows Gunther is great in the ring and wants people to tell him he won’t win but he’ll prove them wrong.

