CM Punk says he’ll address his injury on Smackdown

CM Punk is in the WWE that he helped to build over a decade ago.#WWECastle pic.twitter.com/Bm8ubj4LK9 — WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2024

CM Punk inserted himself into the WWE Castle Post Show.

He doesn’t believe he pissed off Scotland for what he did.

Punk says he’s cleared.. to referee. He’ll tell everyone about his arm on Smackdown.

He’s disagreeing with everything the interviewers ask him.

Punk says he’s gonna pray on Drew McIntyre being injured after tonight, Punk promises McIntyre will never be a champion.

He mocks a interviewer for fantasy booking him in a Hell in a Cell match against Drew McIntyre.

Someone told him they’re glad to see Punk experience the newer WWE, punk takes credit for it, that things are better backstage because of him.

