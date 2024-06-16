AJ Styles to wrestle for Pro Wrestling NOAH on July 13

Pro Wrestling NOAH today announced that former WWE champion AJ Styles will be participating in a match against Naomichi Marufuji on the Saturday, July 13 show Destination 2024.

This was the major announcement that Pro Wrestling NOAH, along with WWE, hyped for today.

The match will air on the Abema PPV platform, the same platform which carries WWE programming and WWE Network in the Land of the Rising Sun.

This will be the first match in Japan for AJ Styles for a different promotion other than WWE since 2016. Styles had an illustrious career in Japan and is a former IWGP World Heavyweight champion for New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

#BREAKING A MAJOR announcement from NOAH & WWE！ A special match between "The Genius of the Ark" @noah_marufuji_ & "THE PHENOMENAL ONE" AJ Styles is urgently scheduled!! How to order #ABEMA presents #DESTINATION2024 in the below tweet@WWE pic.twitter.com/Jcrg0sWfuM — Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) June 16, 2024

