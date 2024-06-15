Triple H’s post Clash press conference notes

Triple H thanks everyone for being there including the interviewers.

Calls the Scotland crowd “Loud and Mental”

Triple H talks about WWE’s international run and how it’s doing well and he wants to continue it.

80% of the world can access WWE thru Netflix in January 2025, more UK dates this fall.

Triple H says never mess with codys mom or you’ll get cussed out and slapped.

Triple H mentions Alba Fire ‘s moms passing and proud of her continuing thru what’s going on in her life, Triple H says they didn’t win because of the situation, he says they deserved their championship win.

Triple H puts over Bayley’s hard work over the years, also puts over Piper Niven stepping up to the opportunity.

Triple H puts over Sami Zayn and Chad Gable, says he doesnt mess with Otis because he doesn’t want too.

Triple H is happy for Damian Priest on where he’s at in his career.

Triple H jokes that punks sugar intake is what’s causing Punk to irritate Drew McIntyre, he mentions there was differences between them and not in a good way but he’s happy to have Punk back, he’s the Phil Brooks he’s always wanted to see, amazed at punks change.

Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and William Regal are the ones looking door stars of the future, all 3 of them want to check out new talent and keeping an eye on people, when the times right that’s when they go for them to bring them to WWE.

He wants WWE to return to Scotland, he wants to bring WWE to where they want them the most, also Netflix is asking them to do the international dates.

Triple H loved working with ICW and hopes to work with some of their talent.

Triple H mentions its apart of The Game for injuries to happen. He’s glad Damian wasn’t too hurt from his incident.

Triple H said he would’ve been sad to see Chad leave but would be happy for him but he’s happy he stayed “home” instead of leaving.

