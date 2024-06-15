The Rock says they are at the “one-yard line” for biggest WrestleMania match ever

Speaking to ESPN, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson didn’t hide the fact that his participation at next year’s WrestleMania in Las Vegas is pretty much a done deal.

The TKO board member and former WWE champion told ESPN that they’re on the “1-yard line” to create the biggest WrestleMania of all time and the biggest match of all time in Las Vegas.

“I’ll just leave it at that, Final Boss style,” The Rock teased.

The Rock said that he was nervous when he got in the ring at WrestleMania this year, but after his first lockup with Seth Rollins, “it all clicked” and it became like riding a bike.

“Then he tagged in Cody. First time ever, I locked up with Cody and the lockup feels good,” Rock said.

He added that when you lock up with someone in wrestling, you immediately know what kind of wrestler your opponent is.

“If they’re going to be stiff, if they’re going to be smooth, if they’re going to be intense, if they’re going to be in control. Both guys smooth, in control,” he said.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

